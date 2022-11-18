Status of CM Punk's recovery of additional injury at All Out disclosed

There has been an update on CM Punk's injury that he sustained during his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at All Out 2022, and for the first time in a while there has been positive news surrounding the Straight Edge Superstar.

Punk had only just returned from a foot injury when he took on Jon Moxley to unify the lineal and interim world titles on the August 24th edition of Dynamite, being soundly beaten in little over three minutes.

However, Punk got his rematch against Moxley in the main event of All Out 2022, but despite picking up the win and becoming the Undisputed AEW World Champion, he suffered a torn tricep during the match and was forced to relinquish his title, something he probably would have had to do given his involvement in the "Brawl Out" incident after the event.

Promo Joe @PromoJoeYT twitter.com/davemeltzerWON… Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Punk injury, believed to be from the tope, is serious. Rumors from Sunday but he hadn't confirmed them but it's been confirmed to me no matter what happens discipline-wise that the title situation has to be changed and addressed tonight. Punk injury, believed to be from the tope, is serious. Rumors from Sunday but he hadn't confirmed them but it's been confirmed to me no matter what happens discipline-wise that the title situation has to be changed and addressed tonight. CM Punk x Tope #AEWDynamite CM Punk x Tope #AEWDynamite twitter.com/davemeltzerWON… https://t.co/QkJ3KQPEIp

At the time of writing, there is no timeframe on when CM Punk could potentially return to action, but according to Dave Meltzer in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the rehabbing of Punk's torn tricep is going very well.

“CM Punk’s rehab of his torn triceps is said to be going really well." (H/T WrestleTalk)

This news comes after the former AEW World Champion updated his fans via Instagram that he is still rehabbing his previously broken foot, and that he has been able to resume "road training" for the first time in a long time.

Where will CM Punk show up when he returns from injury?

Due to the very frosty relationship between CM Punk and AEW, there has been some discourse online that the Straight Edge Superstar could make a shocking return to WWE.

One of the proposed ways of bringing him back to WWE would be to have a blockbuster dream match at WrestleMania 39 with Stone Cold Steve Austin, who seems to have been bitten by the wrestling bug again following his own return at WrestleMania 38.

However, there is also the possibility that he could return to AEW given the number of references made to Punk by MJF and Jon Moxley on the most recent episode of Dynamite, with the former once again reciting Punk's iconic "devil" promo from his Ring of Honor days.

Where do you think CM Punk will show up next? Let us know in the comments section down below!

