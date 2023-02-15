With WrestleMania 39 right around the corner, some old plans for a former WWE World Champion have been unearthed that could leave fans shocked.

One of the most celebrated Mania moments of all time was when current AEW star Bryan Danielson finally achieved what many people didn't think he could do; win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Bryan would go on to hold the title for 64 days before finally being forced to vacate his crown due to injury, allowing John Cena to win it at Money in the Bank.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented that Vince McMahon could do something similar with Sami Zayn's character in WWE before revealing that Bryan Danielson was meant to be squashed in a matter of seconds mere months after winning at WrestleMania.

“Even if they give the title to Sami Zayn, the reality is—I shouldn’t say because this is not Vince [McMahon]. If it was Vince and he saw this reaction, he would go ‘we’ve got to give him it.’ I mean he’s already planning on beating him in eight seconds at SummerSlam because that’s what Vince did. With [Bryan] Danielson that’s what he was going to do, but Danielson got hurt first. With Kofi [Kingston] that’s what he did. If Zayn goes in there and it’s Roman [Reigns] or Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley, they’re just going to kill this guy at SummerSlam if he gets over. That’s where it differs because I don’t know if [Triple H] will do it that way.” [12:09-12:49]

Given how injured Bryan turned out to be at the time, it's a good job that he wasn't fed to Brock Lesnar because if he was, fans might not have seen the "American Dragon" wrestle again.

Bryan Danielson could add the AEW World Championship to his WWE World Championship

During his time in WWE, Bryan Danielson went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship once and the WWE Championship four times. But since arriving in AEW, he has failed to win the big one on three separate occasions.

That could all change on March 5th when the "American Dragon" challenges MJF for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco, California.

eWrestlingNews.com @ewrestlingnews AEW Dynamite News – MJF vs. Bryan Danielson AEW World Title Match Official For Revolution 2023 dlvr.it/Sj8HjF AEW Dynamite News – MJF vs. Bryan Danielson AEW World Title Match Official For Revolution 2023 dlvr.it/Sj8HjF https://t.co/T1hthl62O1

The match will be a 60-minute Iron Man Match, a stipulation Bryan has earned by remaining undefeated since the start of the year. Danielson is currently 7-0 in 2023, with six of those coming in singles matches on Dynamite, with one of them being a tag team victory over Top Flight on Rampage.

Do you think Bryan Danielson will win the AEW World Championship at Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes