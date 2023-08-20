The reason WWE is not overly impressed by AEW selling out Wembley Stadium revealed - Reports

AEW's upcoming All In pay-per-view will have the largest paid attendance of any wrestling show ever. But that fact seemingly does not phase WWE for reasons which may have recently been revealed.

Before All In broke the 80,000 mark for their live paid attendance at Wembley Stadium, WrestleMania 32 held the record for the largest paying crowd at a wrestling show. Many have taken this as a sign of AEW's success, and while this may be the case, the belief within WWE is that they would have no issue selling out Wembley in their own right.

According to Ringside News, a tenured member of WWE's team told the outlet the following:

“[...] After what WWE drew at Clash at the Castle, I don’t think we’d have a problem with Wembley. But we want the right deal.”

This "right deal" was a recurrent theme in the report, as it was also noted that WWE is more focused on making money than breaking attendance records.

“WWE is driven on economics. AEW is driven on appearances. The four-for-one ticket prices for Wembley speaks volumes,” Ringside News was told.

The combo packs being referred to in this statement are still available, the outlet noted.

Ultimately, it seems as though WWE is unbothered by AEW's success at Wembley Stadium because they believe they could do the same while making a bigger profit.

CM Punk officially added to the AEW All In card

After ages of speculation about who CM Punk would face at Wembley Stadium, the fans finally got their answer. As expected, The Voice of the Voiceless will take on his old rival Samoa Joe at All In.

This was confirmed on last night's episode of Collision. After weeks of unprovoked attacks by the hands of The Samoan Submission Machine, Punk finally retaliated with an ambush of his own. He then promptly accepted Joe's challenge.

The last time these two met in singles competition, The Second City Saint came out the victor. However, Samoa Joe still boasts a very convincing record over his long-time adversary, and he will be looking to extend that gap come August 27th in London.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here