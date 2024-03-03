Tony Khan has “great plans” for 6 ft 1 in AEW star and other top names - Reports

Tony Khan has huge plans for a 6 ft 1 in AEW star and other names too. This star made his full-time debut last week and is sure to wow the fans.

The star in question is none other than Will Ospreay. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion came out to a great ovation on Dynamite and the fans seemed to love each minute of his segment. Now, Andrew Zarian has shed more light on the plans that Tony Khan has for Ospreay.

While speaking on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Zarian said that the AEW President has “great plans” for the former NJPW star. On top of that, he also revealed other names like Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page, that Tony Khan has great plans for.

“They have great plans for [Ospreay]. Every conversation I've had with anybody in that company, it is very evident who their future is. Will Ospreay, Takeshita obviously is in that mix, Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page, Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy, obviously Okada. These are guys they put great emphasis on, in that next generation of talent.”

AEW plans to split up Will Ospreay from Don Callis family

Will Ospreay has been a part of The Don Callis family but seeds were planted on Dynamite that suggested that a split might be on the cards.

That was further reiterated by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp when he revealed that Tony Khan plans to split up the pair. The report also claimed that the alliance between Ospreay and Callis may have been a temporary one.

"Will Ospreay is currently aligned with the Don Callis Family, but sources don’t expect him to be with the heel faction for long.”

It will be interesting to see how a fan favorite, Will Ospreay, will fare in AEW. Going by the reception, he got this week, it will be a great run.

