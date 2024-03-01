AEW planning to split up popular pair - Reports

Per reports, AEW will dissolve the partnership between two major personalities. The individuals concerned are Don Callis and Will Ospreay. The latter has been a member of the Don Callis Family since 2023.

The Aerial Assassin was revealed to be Tony Khan's blockbuster signing at Full Gear 2023. After finishing his commitments in NJPW and the independent scene, he is now officially a full-time AEW talent.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion recently appeared on the February 28, 2024, episode of Dynamite. He referenced his past matches with top stars of the promotion, including Orange Cassidy, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho. Don Callis Family interrupted the interview.

The British star would engage in a tense confrontation with Konosuke Takeshita, who he is scheduled to face at Revolution 2024.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Will Ospreay is currently aligned with the Don Callis Family. However, the report further claims that the alliance may be temporary.

"Will Ospreay is currently aligned with the Don Callis family, but sources don’t expect him to be with the heel faction for long.” [H/T RSN]

Will Ospreay might face AEW's Bryan Danielson in 2024

Will Ospreay signed with AEW in November 2023. Fans of the promotion have been anticipating several dream matches he could wrestle in the promotion. According to journalist Dave Meltzer, one star the United Empire member is likely to face in 2024 is Bryan Danielson.

Ospreay and Danielson had previously crossed paths on a June 2023 episode of Dynamite. The Commonwealth Kingpin had also taken a shot at the former WWE Champion on X later that year. Now that he is a full-time member of AEW's roster, a clash between him and the American Dragon seems like a matter of time.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that a dream match between Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson will inevitably take place in 2024.

"Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay are probably going to do a match between now and the end of the year. I think it’s inevitable because it’s Danielson’s farewell year with all these dream matches, so there may be something there this year.”

Bryan Danielson and his fellow BCC stablemates Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli recently defeated FTR and Eddie Kingston in a trios match. He will challenge The Mad King for the Continental Crown Championship at Revolution 2024.

