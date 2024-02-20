Dream Bryan Danielson match reportedly in the works ahead of his AEW contract expiry

As Bryan Danielson prepares to wrap up his full-time wrestling career in 2024, a new report on his potential future opponent has come to the fore.

The American Dragon's AEW run has been nothing short of stellar, as he has experienced a touch of a late-career renaissance. Despite the majority of his run being marked by a slew of injuries, the 42-year-old stalwart has achieved some of his goals that he couldn't during his time in WWE.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently noted that AEW was likely planning a blockbuster dream match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay this year:

"Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay are probably going to do a match between now and the end of the year. I think it’s inevitable because it’s Danielson’s farewell year with all these dream matches, so there may be something there this year.”

The Aerial Assassin recently bid farewell to NJPW, losing to the Bullet Club War Dogs in his final match. He will now shift his focus to the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, where he will lock horns with Konosuke Takeshita.

As for Danielson, he will face Jun Akiyama on the upcoming episode of Collision.

