Tony Khan planning to book his "dream match of all dream matches" in AEW - Reports

The President and CEO of AEW Tony Khan seemingly planted the seeds for a major dream match on Dynamite this week, and the bout is expected to happen soon, as per the latest report.

After signing a full-time AEW contract last year, Will Ospreay squared off against Konosuke Takeshita at the recent Revolution Pay-Per-View in one of the best matches of the card. Following his victory at Revolution, Ospreay competed against another Don Callis Family member, Kyle Fletcher, on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

It was another banger contest, with both Will and Fletcher giving it all. After the bout, Oapreay had a little face-off with Bryan Danielson in the ring as well. While it seemed like a tease for an eventual dream match between The American Dragon and The Aerial Assassin, a report suggests it's happening soon.

Speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shed light on the face-off between Ospreay and Danielson. He noted that Tony Khan has always wanted to book the match, and it could happen very soon. Here is what Meltzer stated:

"I know 100% for sure, that match is happening relatively soon. I have been told that it's something Tony Khan has been wanting - it's like the dream match of all dream matches probably for him. But this match is happening."

Tony Khan said his new signing could go back to New Japan any time

After the signing of Will Ospreay to AEW last year, Tony Khan assured the fans that The Aerial Assassin is free to go back to NJPW virtually any time while speaking with BBC:

"So that’s why I thought it would be good to go to New Japan and preemptively try to sign Will with their blessing, trying to keep him in our family so that everything they’ve built together, all those great moments will still live on, that the traditions Will Ospreay has built, he can bring to AEW, and that he’s able to go back to New Japan virtually any time." [H/T: Post Wresting]

Henceforth, only time will tell what TK has in store for Will Ospreay going forward and which dream matches fans will see in him.

