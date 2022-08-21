Tony Khan reportedly had big title plans for 27-year-old AEW star before unfortunate injury

Tony Khan reportedly had huge title plans for AEW star Kris Statlander before her injury.

The 27-year-old suffered a knee injury during her match against Sierra on an episode of AEW Dark. It was formally announced last week that The Alien would be sidelined for a while. Before the setback, she was involved in a feud with Jade Cargill and "The Baddies" (Kiera Hogan, Leila Grey, and Red Velvet) while teaming alongside Athena.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Statlander endured a torn ACL and a torn meniscus, requiring surgery and a six to eight-month rehab.

He added that the Jacksonville-based promotion planned to push her to the TBS Championship picture, which is currently held by the undefeated Jade Cargill.

"Kris Statlander will undergo surgery on her left knee. She suffered both a torn ACL and torn meniscus. It looks like six to eight months out. Previously she had torn the ACL in her right knee and been out of action for months. We were told they had significant plans for her prior to the injury. They had been building for her and Jade Cargill at some point," Meltzer said. (via Ringside News)

Fans have been clamoring for the 27-year-old to challenge and possibly defeat the undefeated champion. For now, they will have to wait as she will recuperate from her injury.

As All Out 2022 draws closer, it seems like Athena might be the possible contender for Cargill's TBS Championship as they are currently tangled in a heated feud.

AEW star Kris Statlander previously shared an update about her injury

Taking to Twitter, Kris Statlander posted a heartfelt message by apologizing to her fans and vowing to return to being an even better woman.

The 27-year-old star added that one of her knees was already rehabilitated.

"Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman," Kris wrote.

After the revelation of the injury, Toni Storm replaced Statlander as the number one contender for the AEW Women's World Championship match at All Out.

It will be interesting to see if The Alien will have another shot at either the Women's or TBS Championship once she returns from her injury.

