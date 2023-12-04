Tony Khan reportedly made a late change to top AEW stars' match on Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has often been criticized for his booking. A recent report has indicated that the creative team, headed by Khan, made a last-minute change to a tag team match.

The changes were made to a bout involving two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. Matt and Nick Jackson faced Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander on the November 15, 2023, episode of Dynamite.

According to a report by Fightful, Tony Khan changed one of the participants of the abovementioned contest. The Bucks were seemingly supposed to face Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo, but Penta ultimately replaced the latter.

Matt and Nick Jackson have been integral to the Jacksonville-based company's success since its inception. Their last match took place at Full Gear 2023, where they lost to Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega in a high-stakes tag team match.

The Bucks were recently in the news because of the apparent cancellation of their Being the Elite show on YouTube. After their on-screen fallout with long-time ally, Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick are away from AEW programming. It will be interesting to see what's next for the tandem.

AEW wrestler thanks Matt Jackson on Thanksgiving

Besides being in-ring competitors, The Young Bucks are the executive vice presidents of All Elite Wrestling. Hence, they are influential figures backstage in the company.

Canadian wrestler Ethan Page, who recently received his American green card, thanked Matt Jackson for offering him a job in the promotion. Page thanked the former champion on Thanksgiving for bringing about a massive change in his life.

AEW is not the first pro wrestling promotion to have former and current wrestlers in behind-the-scenes roles. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was part of the Stamford-based company's management while being an active competitor. He is currently the head booker of the main roster.

What do you think? Are The Young Bucks doing a good job in the Tony Khan-led company? Tell us in the comments section below.