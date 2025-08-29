Tony Khan reportedly rejected a major injury angle involving former WWE champions at Forbidden Door 2025

Tony Khan delivered a stellar Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View from the O2 in London last week. The show has been receiving praise from the fans all around the world for its incredible storytelling and matches. However, some recent reports reveal some ideas that Khan rejected for the AEW x NJPW event.Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his tag team partner and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Brodido and FTR in a Three-way tag team match at Forbidden Door. While The Hurt Syndicate delivered an incredible performance, they failed to retain the titles following an attack by Gates of Agony.While it was an interesting angle, a recent report by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that originally, there was a pitch for an injury angle for The Hurt Syndicate. The report suggested that Tony Khan did not like this idea and rejected it before moving forward with the interference of GOA in that match.With that said, The Hurt Syndicate is now on a collision course with Ricochet's Gates of Agony in All Elite Wrestling. The closing sequence of the three-way tag team match at Forbidden Door became the catalyst for this feud, which could be Tony Khan's idea for the future of the two factions.Tony Khan recently addressed the status of Chris Jericho with AEWChris Jericho has been absent from AEW since April this year after losing his ROH World Championship. Recently, there have been rumors about his contract expiring with All Elite Wrestling. This has sparked speculation among the fans about Jericho leaving AEW down the line.Recently, during the pre-show media call for ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan addressed Y2J's status. He acknowledged the profound presence of the former WWE star in AEW and called him an integral part of the company. The AEW President added that he would love to work again with The Learning Tree.&quot;So if and when the time presents itself, hopefully, would love to have Chris back, and I think the world of him, and Chris Jericho's always in the highest of standing with me and with AEW and ROH, where he has been a great champion, a great ambassador, a great leader and a great friend to all of us, and Chris Jericho's a huge part of our companies here.&quot;These comments by Khan clearly hint at the possibility of Jericho staying with AEW instead of joining WWE in the near future. With that, only time will tell what is in store for Y2J in AEW as Khan steers the creative for the promotion.