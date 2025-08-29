  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan reportedly rejected a major injury angle involving former WWE champions at Forbidden Door 2025

Tony Khan reportedly rejected a major injury angle involving former WWE champions at Forbidden Door 2025

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 29, 2025 15:28 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan [Image via: AEW's YouTube]

Tony Khan delivered a stellar Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View from the O2 in London last week. The show has been receiving praise from the fans all around the world for its incredible storytelling and matches. However, some recent reports reveal some ideas that Khan rejected for the AEW x NJPW event.

Ad

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his tag team partner and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Brodido and FTR in a Three-way tag team match at Forbidden Door. While The Hurt Syndicate delivered an incredible performance, they failed to retain the titles following an attack by Gates of Agony.

While it was an interesting angle, a recent report by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that originally, there was a pitch for an injury angle for The Hurt Syndicate. The report suggested that Tony Khan did not like this idea and rejected it before moving forward with the interference of GOA in that match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

With that said, The Hurt Syndicate is now on a collision course with Ricochet's Gates of Agony in All Elite Wrestling. The closing sequence of the three-way tag team match at Forbidden Door became the catalyst for this feud, which could be Tony Khan's idea for the future of the two factions.

Tony Khan recently addressed the status of Chris Jericho with AEW

Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW since April this year after losing his ROH World Championship. Recently, there have been rumors about his contract expiring with All Elite Wrestling. This has sparked speculation among the fans about Jericho leaving AEW down the line.

Ad

Recently, during the pre-show media call for ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan addressed Y2J's status. He acknowledged the profound presence of the former WWE star in AEW and called him an integral part of the company. The AEW President added that he would love to work again with The Learning Tree.

"So if and when the time presents itself, hopefully, would love to have Chris back, and I think the world of him, and Chris Jericho's always in the highest of standing with me and with AEW and ROH, where he has been a great champion, a great ambassador, a great leader and a great friend to all of us, and Chris Jericho's a huge part of our companies here."

These comments by Khan clearly hint at the possibility of Jericho staying with AEW instead of joining WWE in the near future. With that, only time will tell what is in store for Y2J in AEW as Khan steers the creative for the promotion.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications