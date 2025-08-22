AEW's Massive Backstage Plans for Former WWE Stars' at Forbidden Door Revealed - Reports

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 22, 2025 15:22 GMT
The stars will be in action at Forbidden Door [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

A major backstage plan of AEW's was revealed recently regarding two former WWE stars who are set to compete at Forbidden Door. Forbidden Door is just two days away, and the Jacksonville-based promotion appears to have left no stone unturned in its preparations, with the PPV featuring multiple title matches.

One of the titles that will be on the line at the event is the AEW World Tag Team Championship, with the Hurt Syndicate defending against Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) in a Three-way Tag Team Match. New reports suggest that All Elite Wrestling discussed a backstage plan before the event that involved former WWE stars Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin losing their championship to FTR. This would allow Tony Khan's promotion to finally execute their earlier plans for an angle between FTR and the reunited Cope and Christian Cage involving the tag title.

According to a report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tony Khan's promotion was reportedly planning an angle with Shelton Benjamin getting injured, which would in turn lead to Wheeler and Harwood winning the title.

Hurt Syndicate reportedly told AEW stars to go to the gym amid WWE interest

For those unaware, Hurt Syndicate has been the AEW World Tag Team Champions since January and has been on a dominant run with the title. Lashley and Benjamin had defeated former champions Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) at Dynamite #277.

Recently, there were reports that WWE is interested in acquiring the services of Private Party, and amid this interest, Fightful reported that the Syndicate advised Kassidy and Quen to go to the gym regularly. Additionally, the report claimed that Private Party has been diligently following their advice and that The Almighty and Standard Of Excellence are open to dropping the tag title to Kassidy and Quen in the future.

