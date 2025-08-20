Hurt Syndicate's advice to major AEW stars amid WWE interest revealed - Reports

The Hurt Syndicate is arguably one of the most dominant factions in all of wrestling. This group consists of MVP (manager) and the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. MJF was briefly a member. However, MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin kicked him out.

The All Mighty and The Standard of Excellence became World Tag Team Champions by defeating the previous champions, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) in January 2025, on Dynamite #277. The up-and-coming duo is immensely talented. However, they have not been seen on All Elite Wrestling programming since their defeat to The Hurt Syndicate. Interestingly, an update on their situation was provided during a recent edition of Fightful Select Q&A.

There have been reports that WWE is interested in hiring Quen and Kassidy once their deals expire.

According to Fightful, The Hurt Syndicate advised the tandem to go to the gym regularly. Kassidy and Quen have diligently been following this advice. Furthermore, Lashley and Benjamin are willing to drop their title to the former tag team champions. Only time will tell what the future holds for the young tag team.

The Hurt Syndicate's MVP does not respect WWE CCO Triple H

MVP seemingly does not have a good relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

In a recent interview with BetIdeas, the former United States Champion clarified that his animosity with the Hall of Famer is not race-related. Additionally, he said that he has no respect for The King of Kings, and he will talk about the subject in detail on his podcast someday.

"And I’ll be honest with you, my issues with him have nothing to do with race. My issues have to do with him as a person and our personal interactions and things that he said and did that caused me to have zero respect for him. But I’ll get into that on my show. Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swaeze."

Hopefully, The Hurt Syndicate manager and Triple H will be able to resolve their issues in the future. Unfortunately, things do not seem right between them currently.

