Triple H may stop Karrion Kross from joining another promotion after WWE; Veteran explains (Exclusive)

Karrion Kross was recently let go from WWE after his contract expired without being renewed, leading to a buzz in the wrestling community, online and offline. While fans wonder where he will appear next, one of his options might be stricken off by Triple H himself.

With AAA now under the umbrella of WWE, major decisions apparently require the approval of higher authorities, i.e, Triple H. According to Savio Vega, who works as a producer in AAA, this could mean that Karrion Kross will be denied entry into the AAA roster if Triple H decides so.

On the latest episode of UnSKripted, the wrestling veteran was asked about whether AAA would consider hiring Karrion Kross. Savio Vega responded, saying:

"Ya, the main company is WWE. You know, everything's gotta go through them. They own, I mean, Triple H, under the umbrella of WWE, and TKO. So, they are gonna decide who's gonna be there or not." [20:16 onwards]

WWE veteran thinks Triple H is jealous of Karrion Kross

According to Vince Russo, a major reason for Karrion Kross not being in Stamford-based promotion anymore is Triple H's envy of him.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran explained that the reality of Hunter not being able to fight in the ring anymore could have left him disgruntled. He said:

"This is why I say you can't be one of the boys, and write and book and be creative. Because Chris, how do we know, how do we know part of the issue is Triple H isn't jealous of Drew McIntyre? Come on, Chris, you and I both know, you don't think it's not killing Triple H that he can't work anymore? You don't think that's not killing him inside?" [12:37 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what is next for Karrion Kross down the line.

