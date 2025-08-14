Triple H is "jealous of Drew McIntyre," says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has fallen off the mainstream radar in WWE lately, or so veteran Vince Russo thinks. According to him, Triple H might be envious of Drew, which could be the reason behind the latter not being pushed as much.

Drew McIntyre became a fan favorite during his time as the World Champion in the Pandemic era, working hard to create his present character. His impressive physique is one of the many attributes that make him an imposing presence in the ring. However, he hasn't been pushed as a singles star as much despite having been booked in some high-profile matches.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo pointed out that Triple H could be jealous of Drew, which could be a reason for his booking. The WWE veteran said:

"This is why I say you can't be one of the boys, and write and book and be creative. Because Chris, how do we know, how do we know part of the issue is Triple H isn't jealous of Drew McIntyre? Come on, Chris, you and I both know, you don't think it's not killing Triple H that he can't work anymore? You don't think that's not killing him inside?" [12:37 onwards]

Triple H has no response to the WWE star's recent comments, Vince Russo thinks

Drew McIntyre recently made some scathing remarks about the locker room, which Vince Russo thinks that Triple H cannot do anything about.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran explained how Triple H knew that Drew's words were facts instead of opinions. He said:

"I would love, you know, he goes on Logan Paul and he says that. What is Triple H gonna say to Drew? Oh, Drew, you can't say that. And Drew is gonna say why. Like, I don't know how Triple H defend that. Because what he is saying is absolutely true. And that's what a lot of people who watch wrestling in 2025 say." [5:29 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Drew McIntyre down the line in WWE.

Shubhajit Deb is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news.



