Triple H has no response to Drew McIntyre's harsh comments, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre recently made some scathing comments about the WWE locker room, which some believe may not be something Triple H would approve of. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that The Game has no legitimate argument against those comments.

The Scottish Warrior talked about how the majority of the locker room didn't come across as wrestlers at all, even going as far as to say that they needed to hit the gym to improve themselves. According to Vince Russo, McIntyre made a valid point, given the apparent decline in emphasis on physical standards in the wrestling business.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo came out in support of the WWE star and stated:

"I would love, you know, he goes on Logan Paul and he says that. What is Triple H gonna say to Drew? Oh, Drew, you can't say that. And Drew is gonna say why. Like, I don't know how Triple H defend that. Because what he is saying is absolutely true. And that's what a lot of people who watch wrestling in 2025 say." [5:29 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Drew McIntyre recently expressed an interest in facing John Cena in WWE

According to Drew McIntyre, John Cena's heel run was a waste of time.

In an interview with The Sporting Capital, the WWE star talked about how he's eager to send Cena into retirement now that he's a babyface again.

He said:

“John Cena, that would be a fun match in Perth. I need to get one of those last matches. Now that he’s Super Cena again, I don’t want any part of these last six months. What a waste of time. Now that he’s back to Super Cena, if that match happens, eventually, I’ll be very happy to send him right into retirement. He’s doing a great job in Hollywood. Peacemaker is amazing. I’ll be happy to kick him out the door and continue the good work he’s doing outside of the company.”

It remains to be seen if the two will have a match before John Cena retires from WWE.

