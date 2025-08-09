"What a Waste of Time" - Former WWE Champion Gives His Honest Thoughts About John Cena's Heel Turn

John Cena recently turned baby face again after spending the last couple of months as a heel. A former WWE Champion has now commented on Cena's heel turn.

Ad

At WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year, John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel and ambushed Cody Rhodes. Since then, he even mocked the fans and went on to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, after spending the last few months as a heel, Cena turned babyface again just a couple of days before his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Now, after Cena's face turn, Drew McIntyre is interested in facing the Greatest of All Time.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview on The Sporting Capital, Drew McIntyre expressed his interest in facing Cena now that he is a babyface. The former WWE Champion called the heel turn a waste of time, but now that Cena is back to being a fan favorite, Drew would love to send him into retirement.

“John Cena, that would be a fun match in Perth. I need to get one of those last matches. Now that he’s Super Cena again, I don’t want any part of these last six months. What a waste of time. Now that he’s back to Super Cena, if that match happens, eventually, I’ll be very happy to send him right into retirement. He’s doing a great job in Hollywood. Peacemaker is amazing. I’ll be happy to kick him out the door and continue the good work he’s doing outside of the company,” [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Ad

John Cena is Set to Face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris

This week on SmackDown, John Cena came out to the ring and addressed his retirement as well as Brock Lesnar's assault from SummerSlam. He was interrupted by Logan Paul, who took some shots at him.

Soon, Cena was ambushed by Drew McIntyre. However, Cody Rhodes came out to make the save. Together, The Last Real Champion and the American Nightmare fought off the heels. Following this incident, Cena said that he will see Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025.

It will be interesting to see if Cena will be able to defeat Logan at Clash in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE