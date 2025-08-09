"What a Waste of Time" - Former WWE Champion Gives His Honest Thoughts About John Cena's Heel Turn

John Cena recently turned baby face again after spending the last couple of months as a heel. A former WWE Champion has now commented on Cena's heel turn.
At WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year, John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel and ambushed Cody Rhodes. Since then, he even mocked the fans and went on to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, after spending the last few months as a heel, Cena turned babyface again just a couple of days before his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Now, after Cena's face turn, Drew McIntyre is interested in facing the Greatest of All Time.
During a recent interview on The Sporting Capital, Drew McIntyre expressed his interest in facing Cena now that he is a babyface. The former WWE Champion called the heel turn a waste of time, but now that Cena is back to being a fan favorite, Drew would love to send him into retirement.
“John Cena, that would be a fun match in Perth. I need to get one of those last matches. Now that he’s Super Cena again, I don’t want any part of these last six months. What a waste of time. Now that he’s back to Super Cena, if that match happens, eventually, I’ll be very happy to send him right into retirement. He’s doing a great job in Hollywood. Peacemaker is amazing. I’ll be happy to kick him out the door and continue the good work he’s doing outside of the company,” [H/T Fightful]
John Cena is Set to Face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris
This week on SmackDown, John Cena came out to the ring and addressed his retirement as well as Brock Lesnar's assault from SummerSlam. He was interrupted by Logan Paul, who took some shots at him.
Soon, Cena was ambushed by Drew McIntyre. However, Cody Rhodes came out to make the save. Together, The Last Real Champion and the American Nightmare fought off the heels. Following this incident, Cena said that he will see Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025.
It will be interesting to see if Cena will be able to defeat Logan at Clash in Paris.
