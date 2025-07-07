Bobby Lashley to shockingly leave The Hurt Syndicate and join forces with major AEW star? Exploring the possibility

The Hurt Syndicate is currently one of the most dominant factions in AEW. When they were under WWE's banner, they were known as the Hurt Business. Currently, their members consist of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MJF, and manager MVP.

Ad

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. At All In 2025, they will put their titles on the line against Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey (JetSpeed). The Almighty and the Standard of Excellence have no intention of dropping their titles. They are undoubtedly the stronger team going into the pay-per-view. However, Knight and Speedball have a lot of heart. While it is unlikely, a miracle could result in the Hurt Syndicate getting dethroned. This could lead to Lashley leaving the faction and allying with his former manager, AEW star Lio Rush.

Ad

Trending

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley were an interesting act in WWE. Even though their alliance was short-lived and moderately successful, fans knew they had potential. Most importantly, they had good chemistry. If the Hurt Syndicate loses the World Tag Team Titles at All In, there is a possibility that the former WWE Champion might leave the group and reunite with the CRU member. Tony Khan could create something special with them, and perhaps, they could hold tag team gold someday.

Ad

AEW star Bobby Lashley recently showered Lio Rush with praise

In a recent interview with WFAA Dallas, Bobby Lashley talked about the possibility of working with his former manager/All Elite Wrestling star, Lio Rush. He showered the 30-year-old with praise and hopes to cross paths with him in the company in the future.

"I love Lio. I think Lio has a tremendous amount of talent across the board, he’s always doing something, he just needs a platform to be able to do it. Am I gonna do something with Lio? I don’t know. I really don’t know. I’m sure down the road if I spent some time with AEW, we are definitely gonna cross paths," said Lashley. [H/T: Fightful]

Bobby Lashley has won world titles in TNA as well as WWE. Hopefully, he will become a World Champion in All Elite Wrestling someday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!