Tony Khan has reportedly secured AEW star from returning to WWE after 13 years

After ages of speculation and uncertainty, AEW star Brian Cage has reportedly decided to sign a new deal with the company.

It was rumored that the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion was unhappy in the promotion and that he was angling for a move to WWE. However, a new report from Fightful Select suggests that Cage is staying put.

Cage debuted for All Elite Wrestling back in 2020 and has been somewhat underutilized throughout his run.

According to the report, The Machine signed a new multi-year contract with AEW this week. It was noted that Cage's old deal with the promotion had effectively ended at midnight after the Supercard of Honor show that took place over WrestleMania weekend.

Talent from both sides of the promotional divide had supposedly spoken to The Swolverine, but he ultimately decided to stay under Tony Khan's roof alongside his teammates in The Embassy.

Brian Cage has a rather unknown history with WWE. He had a brief spell with the world's largest wrestling promotion under its developmental banners, Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling, in 2009.

Based World @BasedWorld960 Brian Cage wins every single title Brian Cage wins every single title https://t.co/8OdSO8H6Vd

Despite the numerous dream matches Cage might have had in the Stamford-based promotion, it looks like he will remain in AEW and ROH for the foreseeable future.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes