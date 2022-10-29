Tony Khan is said to have added two new major names to his AEW roster, snapping one up despite rumored interest from Triple H.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported that both Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with AEW. The report comes weeks following their battles with Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho each, with it being said since that both WWE and AEW were sniffing around the names.

Speaking of the signings, Johnson reported that it was "officially heard" that both Bandido and Juice Robinson have signed agreements. The length of each deal has not been specified, but they have signed on the dotted line and will be with the company going forward.

Bandido was reportedly 'leaning towards' All Elite Wrestling after it had emerged Tony Khan approached the Luchador following his Dynamite debut.

It was also reported that he was under the watchful eye of WWE after his debut outing. Juice Robinson finished up with NJPW earlier this year, and in declaring as All-Elite, will be joining his real-life partner Toni Storm.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Dynamite results here.

Josh Woods has also reportedly joined AEW full-time

Reports of signings have been coming thick and fast for Tony Khan and his promotion. As well as adding Bandido and Juice Robinson to their ranks, they're said to have further brought former ROH Pure Champ Josh Woods into the fold full-time.

Woods wrestled for Ring of Honor ahead of the brand's hiatus last year, holding the Pure title heading into Supercard of Honor. He lost his title to Wheeler Yuta during the first ROH event under Tony Khan's leadership. However, he continues to make sporadic appearances for All Elite Wrestling.

He recently teamed up with Tony Nese to challenge for the tag team titles. This adds another title challenge to his previous attempts at the Pure title in a rematch and Samoa Joe's Television Championship.

What do you make of Tony Khan's reported signings? Let us know in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes