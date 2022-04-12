Tony Khan signs two members of WWE Hall of Famer's faction in AEW/ROH - reports

AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan has added two more names to his Ring of Honor roster in the form of Kaun and Toa Liona, also known as "Gates of Agony". Both are now members of "Tully Blanchard Enterprises".

The two men were revealed by the former Four Horsemen member at the Supercard of Honor pre-show over WrestleMania weekend, where they made light work of Cheeseburger and Eli Isom, also known as the Shinobi Shadow Squad.

Later on in the show, Kaun and Liona came out to join the third member of Blanchard's group, former FTW Champion and AEW star Brian Cage.

It has been reported by Fightful Select that Tony Khan has signed Kaun and Liona to contracts. Liona recently spoke to Koffin Radio where he stated that he had been signed to a contract with his new partner following suit shortly after.

The future of ROH is still unclear at the time of writing, with a TV or streaming deal not officially in place. However, the new ROH owner has publicly stated that he is doing everything he can to bring Ring of Honor TV back into the homes of its fans.

Kaun has featured on AEW Dark in the past

While Toa Liona is still relatively new to AEW and ROH fans, Kaun is a familiar face to fans of Dark and Dark: Elevation, where he has featured a number of times in recent months.

His first appearance came against Andrade El Idolo on the December 20th edition of Dark: Elevation, where he impressed a number of fans online with his performance. He would then face Frankie Kazarian and Adam Cole on episodes of Dark in early 2022.

