Tony Khan's alleged $5 million offer for a former WWE champion to join AEW might not be true - Reports

Speculation surrounding Mercedes Moné's potential signing with AEW has reached a fever pitch, with recent rumors suggesting that Tony Khan was set to pay the 31-year-old former WWE Superstar up to five million per year. However, those rumors have met some resistance.

Recent reports claim that Sasha Banks will not return to WWE but will end up in AEW, or, at the very least, the wrestler and the company were very close to formalizing an agreement. There was talk that Moné might make her debut last week, but it was Deonna Purrazzo who ultimately became All Elite, as we saw on Wednesday during Dynamite.

During a Q&A session on PWInsider, a fan asked Mike Johnson if it was true that Tony Khan was willing to offer former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks $5 million for five years. Johnson couldn't confirm whether there was any truth to the rumors but stated that he wouldn't be surprised:

"First off, I can’t confirm the reports so I can’t say that there is any truth to it. There are a lot of bad “reporters” in the world today. With that said, I think that Mercedes is great, for sure. I think if Tony will pay her that, she’d be crazy not to take it (if she can get it guaranteed even if AEW goes under). From Tony’s perspective, I think it’s a ridiculous amount of money to spend on someone who will not instantly double your business, and honestly, there may not be anyone out there who could do that. But, as mentioned above Tony loves to collect wrestlers so it wouldn’t shock me if he did it."

A promising start to 2024 for Mercedes Moné

Despite all the rumors circulating about her, Mercedes Moné seems to be focused on having a good 2024, recently writing on Instagram, "This year will be fun."

Also Read: Mercedes Monè sends a cryptic message amid AEW signing rumors

Interestingly, the entrance theme used by Moné in Free Agency (titled "Moné") is no longer listed in the Spotify catalog – something that perhaps means the beginning of a new competitive stage, whether within AEW or back in WWE.

But it seems that her Japanese journey is over for now. It is also revealing that via Instagram, she recapitulated her stay there recently.

Expand Tweet

Although continuous updates indicate an upcoming debut in All Elite Wrestling, it seems that a WWE executive is confident of being able to secure Mercedes Monè, despite AEW having confirmed negotiations with the ex-Sasha Banks. The soap opera seems to have no end.

Do you want to see Mercedes Monè in AEW or making her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know in the comments section.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.