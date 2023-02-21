Tony Khan's recent Twitter spat caught the attention of the WWE roster - Reports

Tony Khan's recent Twitter spat with Ariel Helwani is said to have caught the attention of the WWE roster.

Renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani appeared on last week's SmackDown multiple times throughout the night. His appearance in a role akin to Kayla Braxton led many to question his journalistic integrity as someone who has previously reported on wrestling.

Notably, throughout 2022 he interviewed AEW President Tony Khan and WWE CCO Triple H. He also refuted claims that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund was in an agreement to purchase WWE just last month.

Tony Khan was one to take issue with Helwani's appearance, dubbing the Canadian a fraud and dismissing his legitimacy as a reporter. Helwani retorted to the CEO with what appeared to be a drug-related remark, calling TK a 'snowman'. TK got the final word as he signed off wishing Helwani luck on the "unbiased journalism".

Fightful Select has now reported that most of the WWE roster was aware of the spat by the time of Elimination Chamber. It was said to have been discussed among several people backstage.

Helwani also appeared on the panel during Elimination Chamber's kick-off show last weekend. The event was hosted in his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

Tony Khan was recently called a 'petulant child' by a WWE Hall of Famer

Speaking on the spat between TK and Helwani, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff dubbed the AEW President a 'petulant child' recently. The former WCW booker spoke of the situation as bad and recalled the same happening to himself.

"It’s just bad. Bad. You don’t want to do that to people. I’ve had it done to me... He acts like a petulant child in the way he responds, and his response to Ariel in the crowd was a petulant child whose feelings were hurt because somebody took his toy away from him. I mean, it’s just so absolutely childish. I think that’s a reflection, at least in my mind, of who Tony Khan is. He’s immature. He is a child with a vanity project. He’s passionate."

Eric Bischoff has often been critical of TK in the past. Khan notably responded to Bischoff's comments that were aimed at two-time AEW Champion CM Punk during a press conference. So it's fair to say that there is no love lost between the pair.

What did you make of the spat? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes