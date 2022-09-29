Tony Khan seemingly interested in signing former world champion following AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan could potentially be bringing in a new face to his roster in the form of former ROH World Champion Bandido following the luchador's impressive performance on Dynamite.

Six months removed from losing his title to Jonathan Gresham, Bandido finally got his chance to regain the ROH World Championship against Chris Jericho in the main event of the most recent edition of Dynamite.

Despite coming up short on the night, the world is buzzing with how impressive the luchador was in the ring, pulling out all the stops in his AEW debut.

However, what happened after the cameras stopped rolling has prompted people to think that Bandido could have a future in All Elite Wrestling.

After Dynamite went off the air, Tony Khan met Bandido at the top of the ramp to give the former ROH World Champion a huge hug before the Philadelphia fans gave him a standing ovation.

This has led many to wonder if Khan has plans for Bandido going forward since the AEW President doesn't do that sort of thing often for people that aren't already signed to his company.

With the extensive history that Bandido has with ROH, he could potentially be signed to an exclusive Ring of Honor contract similar to the deal that The Briscoe Brothers have.

However, only time will tell when it comes to the future of Bandido.

Chris Jericho wasn't the only champion to retain a title on AEW Dynamite

Due to "Hurricane Ian," in Florida many All Elite Wrestling talents who were scheduled to appear on Dynamite couldn't travel to Philadelphia, but that didn't stop Tony Khan from trying to put on a huge night of wrestling.

Not only did Chris Jericho retain his ROH World Championship, but Toni Storm also made another successful defense of her Interim AEW Women's Championship against Serena Deeb.

The match was also turned into a lumberjack match at the last minute by Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, who wanted to show the rest of the women's division what they were up against if they had any thoughts of trying to take the gold away from Toni Storm.

