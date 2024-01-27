Tony Khan set to edge out Triple H and WWE for top free agent’s signing - Reports 

Recent reports have shown that AEW may be a possible landing point for a certain top free agent. This was following rumors that WWE was also aiming to sign him. This would be former NJPW star Kazuchika Okada.

It was recently announced that The Rainmaker would be leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling by the end of this month. This had suddenly awoken speculations regarding his next destination. Currently, AEW and WWE stand to be frontrunners to sign him.

A recent report from PWInsider Elite talked about how there were little to no discussions between Kazuchika Okada's repreentatives and the Stamford-based promotion. This had led to the speculation that he would most likely land in AEW. Looking at his good relationship with The Young Bucks and Tony Khan, it does look possible they would be at an advantage.

The report also mentioned TNA, and despite being a potential third option for Okada, there were apparently no discussions between the two parties regarding any appearances.

Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Moné not scheduled for WWE Royal Rumble

Another report from PWInsider focused on whether Kazuchika Okada could make an appearance at the Royal Rumble match happening tomorrow at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Rainmaker was not the only free agent speculated to be making an appearance at the event, as many had hoped Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) would confirm her return by appearing at the premium live event. According to reports, neither are scheduled to appear at the event this weekend.

With both big names reportedly not scheduled for the Royal Rumble PLE tomorrow, their next destination continues to be in question. But with AEW being a highly possible one, when they would make the big reveal is the question on all fans' lips.

