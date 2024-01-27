Two stars rumored to jump ship to WWE are no longer expected at the Royal Rumble - Reports

Royal Rumble season is, above all, that time of the year when the WWE Universe is expecting to see a few surprises. The night of the Rumble is usually mixed with legends returning for a one-off appearance and stars returning to the ring after either a hiatus or injury. Fans may be expecting to see a few familiar faces at the PLE, but two stars that may be missing will be Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada.

Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled for this weekend, and the WWE Universe can't contain its excitement. In addition to the star-studded traditional battle royals, fans will see Roman Reigns defend his championship in a fatal four-way match. Another title that will be on the line is Logan Paul's United States Championship when he goes one-on-one with Kevin Owens.

Many fans expected to see Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada in a WWE ring this weekend. However, a report from PWInsider states otherwise. According to the report, neither of the two stars will be in action at this weekend's PLE.

Will Batista participate in the Royal Rumble?

The WWE Universe is heavily speculating about Batista's return in the 30-man match this weekend. The last time fans saw The Animal compete in a match was at WrestleMania five years ago.

Batista is a two-time Rumble winner and has gone on to win a world title on one of those occasions. WWE fans expect to see the former World Champion return to confront Solo Sikoa after Paul Heyman's cryptic claim. He was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his upcoming movie.

Batista took to X to share a clip from the show. The two were discussing a live-action figure of him. In the caption of the clip that was shared, The Animal mentioned the Royal Rumble, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy.

