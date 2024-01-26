20-plus year veteran seemingly teases WWE Royal Rumble return

A twenty-four-year professional wrestling veteran recently teased his massive return to WWE at the upcoming Royal Rumble. The Road to WrestleMania 40 officially begins on January 27 as wrestling fans are set to witness an epic showdown at Tropicana Field this weekend.

Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Bobby Lashley, Gunther, Damian Priest, and CM Punk are the eight official participants who have declared their spots for the 30-man Rumble.

The Royal Rumble is full of surprising returns from veterans and former superstars. Ahead of the premium live event, former World Champion Batista seemingly hinted at a possible return to the Stamford-based promotion this Saturday.

The wrestling world is convinced that The Animal will return to confront Solo Sikoa following Paul Heyman's cryptic claim. To fuel the speculations further, the wrestler-turned-actor shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of his visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he had gone to promote his upcoming movie.

In the clip, Fallon asked Batista about a live-action figure of him that came along with a table lamp, and the two men had an interesting chat on the show. The six-time World Champion had Royal Rumble mentioned in the caption.

"I’m not throwing shade 😉...lamps are cool 😎 #fallontonight #wwe @fallontonight @jimmyfallon @wwe #royalrumble," he wrote.

Check out The Animal's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar reacts to Batista's Royal Rumble tease

Xavier Woods, a multi-time Tag Team Champion and member of New Day, reacted to Batista's video on social media.

As mentioned earlier, the 55-year-old legend mentioned the upcoming premium live event in his caption. After seeing the caption, Woods couldn't control his excitement at the prospect of a potential return from the legendary superstar. Responding to the former World Champion's post, the New Day member shared a GIF that said:

"I hear what you're saying loud and clear."

Check out the 37-year-old star's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The wrestling world would certainly go berserk should The Animal make a surprise appearance in the 30-man competition this Saturday. It will be exciting to see Batista feud with The Enforcer of The Bloodline as expressed by fans.

Do you think Batista will show up at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.