"There's no way" - WWE fans convinced Solo Sikoa is facing 290 lbs legend at WrestleMania following Paul Heyman's cryptic claim

The WWE Universe is convinced that a 290 lbs legend is returning to Royal Rumble 2024 to possibly face Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania after Paul Heyman's cryptic message online.

Last week on SmackDown, The Street Champion locked horns with Randy Orton since he wanted to take care of some business for Roman Reigns. However, it was The Viper who picked up the victory over The Tribal Hier.

The Wiseman recently took to his social media and shared a still of Orton vs. Sikoa's match from the blue show. Heyman also wrote that The Enforcer fears, "No man, animal, nor viper!" Even though the 58-year-old veteran manager didn't mention any WWE name, the wrestling world quickly made some speculations about Paul Heyman's cryptic message.

Screenshot of Paul Heyman's Instagram story.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) believe that the six-time World Champion Batista is returning to the 2024 Royal Rumble this Saturday since The Wiseman wrote 'Animal' in his message. The Animal is the famous in-ring nickname of the 290 lbs legend.

The wrestling world is convinced that World Wrestling Entertainment will possibly book Batista vs. Solo Sikoa for WrestleMania 40 and they are eager to witness a clash between the two titans.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

WWE legend is high on Solo Sikoa

The Enforcer joined The Bloodline at the 2022 Clash at the Castle and assisted Reigns to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Since then, Solo Sikoa has been a dominant force on the main roster.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed why the future was so bright for the youngest Bloodline member. According to the wrestling veteran, the Stamford-based promotion's creative team had developed an incredible dynamic between The Tribal Chief and The Street Champion.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell saw Sikoa as a powerhouse waiting to explode. WWE had already shown that they knew what they were doing by building The Enforcer's reputation without a single word.

"They have gotten that over because he has Solo with him, but yet he doesn't want to cross him. So if he does, you know, by his actions, everybody can see that Roman would rather d**n get hit by lightning than mess with Solo. And they (WWE) have gotten that over. Solo does the most with the least of anybody that I've seen. It was like two or three months he didn't even speak at all. So, if he can get it over without the verbalization of that, he is doing well, doing really, really good," Dutch Mantell said.

You can watch the full video below:

Fans are surely demanding a dream match between Batista and Solo Sikoa, but only time will if The Animal makes his huge return to this year's Royal Rumble on January 27.

Do you want to see Batista vs. Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.