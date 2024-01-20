"Roman would rather d**n get hit by lightning than mess with him" - WWE legend is very high on Solo Sikoa (Exclusive)

The Bloodline has been an important story for WWE, spawning multiple new superstars alongside the pack leader, Roman Reigns. Solo Sikoa's rise has been meteoric, to say the least, and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently explained why the future was so bright for the 30-year-old star.

Ever since Solo Sikoa debuted on the main roster, the Stamford-based promotion has intentionally made it look like Roman Reigns is seemingly afraid of the former. The Enforcer's demeanor has made him one of the most intimidating names on the main roster. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell particularly loved how the creative team had developed the dynamic between Reigns and Solo.

Dutch claimed that out of all the talents he had seen come through the ranks since the good old days of wrestling, Solo Sikoa might be the most effective without really doing much.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell explained how there was still a lot of untapped potential with Sikoa and pointed out that WWE had already made The Enforcer a credible name without him having to talk.

"They have gotten that over because he has Solo with him, but yet he doesn't want to cross him. So if he does, you know, by his actions, everybody can see that Roman would rather d**n get hit by lightning than mess with Solo. And they (WWE) have gotten that over. Solo does the most with the least of anybody that I've seen. It was like two or three months he didn't even speak at all. So, if he can get it over without the verbalization of that, he is doing well, doing really, really good," Dutch Mantell said. [26:48 - 27:28]

Solo Sikoa is clearly a highly regarded talent within WWE, as he has picked up some big wins during his brief stint on the main roster. The Enforcer faced Randy Orton on the latest episode of SmackDown but, unfortunately, lost to one of the most seasoned veterans in the game.

