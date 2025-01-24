Tony Khan takes shocking decision for WrestleMania 41 week - Reports

Tony Khan has been making some big decisions when it comes to handling his AEW talent. According to recent reports, the All Elite honcho has no plans of allowing the young AEW stars to compete during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

AEW and WWE often run shows head-to-head, showing intense competition between both companies. WWE is set to present WrestleMania 41 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20, 2025. The WrestleMania weekend is one of the best weekends for professional wrestling as the fans get to see many shows from other promotions such as GCW Bloodsport, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and more during the weekend.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that according to a booker of independent talents, young All Elite Wrestling stars will not permitted by Tony Khan to perform in Las Vegas during the WrestleMania weekend in April.

"According to somebody involved with booking talent at the independent level, AEW younger talent are not allowed to do matches in Las Vegas over WrestleMania week."

Coach says WWE needs to sign a major AEW star after her reported exit from Tony Khan's promotion

AEW star Britt Baker has been the talk of the town since reports emerged of her potential exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion. It was also revealed that Tony Khan has no plans to use her for the foreseeable future due to her backstage behavior and interactions with talent.

In the recent edition of The Coach & Bro show, Jonathan Coachman revealed that Britt Baker should get signed to WWE if she leaves All Elite Wrestling. The veteran claimed that Baker would be an amazing acquisition for the promotion as they could utilize her talents well.

"I'm saying this right now, if they let her go, she better be signed to WWE tomorrow. She would be amazing because they can utilize what she truly is and the dynamic that she brings to the locker room," he said. [32:13 - 32:25]

We will have to wait and see if the former AEW Women's World Champion makes her way to WWE after her reported exit from All Elite Wrestling.

