WWE signing top AEW star upon potential departure from Tony Khan's promotion is a must, says veteran

WWE has signed several former AEW stars over the past few years. A wrestling veteran recently urged the company to get another former AEW champion if she leaves Tony Khan's promotion.

Britt Baker has been with AEW since 2019. She held the AEW Women's World Championship for 290 days between May 2021 and March 2022 before dropping the title to Thunder Rosa. However, the 33-year-old has reportedly been involved in controversial incidents backstage. Recent rumors suggested Baker was unpopular in the AEW women's locker room and potentially done with the company as Khan would no longer use her. On The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman discussed the former AEW Women's World Champion's future.

The former Interim RAW General Manager claimed the Stamford-based company must immediately sign Baker if she leaves AEW. He suggested Triple H and his crew could get the best out of the real-life dentist:

"I'm saying this right now, if they let her go, she better be signed to WWE tomorrow. She would be amazing because they can utilize what she truly is and the dynamic that she brings to the locker room," he said. [32:13 - 32:25]

Britt Baker previously claimed WWE expressed interest in signing her

In an interview with Inside The Ropes nearly three years ago, Britt Baker discussed the possibility of joining WWE. She claimed the Stamford-based company expressed interest in signing her.

The former AEW Women's World Champion stated that she could not trust WWE, unlike Tony Khan's promotion:

"They definitely expressed interest. Unfortunately, I've got to pick and choose how I say this—but I just feel like you can't trust anything with that company, whereas at AEW I've never been promised anything that didn't follow through. So it's something that, unfortunately, it's sad that it comes down to that, that it makes a company not really desirable because you can't trust anything they say. I know business is business, and I understand totally that's what it is, but as a wrestler, business is business as well," she said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

It would be interesting to see if Baker would end up in the Stamford-based company if she departs AEW.

