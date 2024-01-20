Tony Khan willing to make major star one of the “highest paid performers” in AEW amid strong WWE interest - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan has a high chance of pulling off the signing of one of wrestling's top free agents, according to recent reports. He has a slight advantage in terms of arrangements, and this could play into his hands. The free agent in question would be Kazuchika Okada.

The news broke yesterday as New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that The Rainmaker would be departing the company by the month's end. Okada joins Will Ospreay as the next major star who will be leaving Japan's top promotion.

Earlier today, Sports Illustrated reported that AEW and Tony Khan have an edge in negotiations, as the All Elite chief may be willing to sign Kazuchika Okada without forcing him to relocate. He and his family could continue living in Japan and still make their current arrangements work. This may not be the same case with WWE, who may want him to relocate to the United States.

"A point of emphasis, which strongly plays into AEW’s favor, is that Tony Khan is willing to sign Okada regardless of where he lives. If Okada wants to continue living in Japan, he can still sign with AEW. But that would not work in WWE, where he would need to relocate to Florida."

They also acknowledged TNA as a third option, but the Nashville-based promotion likely can't compete with Tony Khan in terms of finances and may not be as attractive as WWE.

"TNA sits as a distant third. The company cannot outspend Tony Khan, who is willing to make Okada one of the highest paid performers in AEW, and TNA does not match the allure of WWE." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Expand Tweet

WWE has interest in competing with AEW to sign Kazuchika Okada

In the same report from Sports Illustrated, they brushed on WWE's side while discussing the future of Kazuchika Okada.

SI revealed that the Stamford-based promotion was also highly interested. Some sources have revealed that Okada wanted to compete at WrestleMania, and seeing as there are some superstars on the roster who have a history with him, they could make that happen.

"There is also significant interest from WWE, specifically from Paul 'Triple H' Levesque and Shawn Michaels, Sports Illustrated has confirmed. While it is difficult to procure information from Okada’s camp, multiple sources close to NJPW revealed that he has always wanted to perform at a WrestleMania. Levesque is aware of this and has the right opponents–specifically AJ Styles and Finn Balor–who have pre-existing relationships with Okada, and would both be perfect for Okada’s debut if he were to wrestle at WrestleMania 40." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Expand Tweet

An unexpected new addition to free agency has caused a frenzy in the wrestling world, as many are anticipating The Rainmaker's next destination.

Which company do you want to see Okada sign with? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.