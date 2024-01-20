WWE has significant interest in top free agent - Reports

WWE is getting ready for the Road to WrestleMania 40 and is reportedly interested in signing another top free agent.

Randy Orton and CM Punk returned to the promotion in November 2023, and both will be featured in marquee matches at Royal Rumble 2024. Punk has declared for the Men's Royal Rumble match, while Orton will compete in the Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next Saturday night.

Meanwhile, a top name has made some noise outside of WWE this week. Kazuchika Okada has announced that he will be leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which has led to speculation on where the star could head next.

According to a new report from Sports Illustrated, All Elite Wrestling is currently the favorite to sign the star, but there is also significant interest from WWE. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated noted that Triple H and Shawn Michaels are interested in signing the star. The report added that multiple sources close to NJPW shared that Okada has always wanted to perform at a WrestleMania event.

"There is also significant interest from WWE, specifically from Paul 'Triple H' Levesque and Shawn Michaels, Sports Illustrated has confirmed. While it is difficult to procure information from Okada’s camp, multiple sources close to NJPW revealed that he has always wanted to perform at a WrestleMania. Levesque is aware of this and has the right opponents–specifically AJ Styles and Finn Balor–who have pre-existing relationships with Okada, and would both be perfect for Okada’s debut if he were to wrestle at WrestleMania 40." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran believes Triple H has already proven his doubters wrong

WWE's product is incredibly successful at the moment, and a legendary wrestling journalist believes Triple H has already silenced his critics.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter noted that people are always knocking The King of Kings, but the company has gone to new heights under his creative vision. Apter pointed to The Bloodline and Judgment Day storylines as examples of Triple H's creativity being an asset to the company.

"I hope that's true. I hope he is... people are always knocking him, but look how the business has propelled under his creativity. The internet fans are gonna go, 'Ooh Apter loves Triple H!' But if you really look at the numbers and the approval that he had to give to angles like The Bloodline, Judgment Day, and so many other angles. This is creative that he eventually has to put his checkmark on like Vince McMahon did up until a few weeks ago, so I certainly hope so." [0:40 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Royal Rumble 2024 is shaping up to be a massive event on January 27. It will be interesting to see which superstars emerge victorious and punch their ticket to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Which superstars are rooting for to win this year's Royal Rumble matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.