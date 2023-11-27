Triple H has already proved his critics wrong, believes veteran (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran recently shared his take on Triple H's work in WWE, heaping praise on the pro wrestler turned Chief content officer.

The Game came into the role of CCO in September 2022. His experience working in NXT proved helpful, as he ushered in a fresh era in terms of storylines and feuds. Following WWE's acquisition by Endeavor this year, the company has continued to flourish under his creative leadership.

Speaking of Triple H, the wrestling veteran in question, Bill Apter, recently expressed his support for the Game. Here is what he stated on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis.

"I hope that's true. I hope he is... people are always knocking him, but look how the business has propelled under his creativity. The internet fans are gonna go, 'Ooh Apter loves Triple H!' But if you really look at the numbers and the approval that he had to give to angles like The Bloodline, Judgment Day, and so many other angles. This is creative that he eventually has to put his checkmark on like Vince McMahon did up until a few weeks ago, so I certainly hope so." [0:40 onwards]

Triple H recently spoke about the future of Jade Cargill in WWE

The company's CCO is certainly very committed to perfecting the roster at every turn, as evidenced by the acquisition of Jade Cargill.

After Survivor Series, Hunter was asked about future plans for Jade. He had a straightforward response:

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the former AEW TBS Champion in WWE.

