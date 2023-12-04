CM Punk and Randy Orton's return to have a drastic impact on rising WWE Superstar? Hall of Famer shares his take (Exclusive)

While CM Punk and Randy Orton coming back to WWE has garnered a lot of attention, a few have questioned whether it will negatively affect the fan favorite LA Knight's push. Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his perception on the matter.

LA Knight has organically gained prominence as an active wrestler, becoming a highly appreciated name on the roster. His rise also led to him facing Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel this year. Although he lost the match, it established him as a worthy performer at the top level.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked whether LA Knight would now experience a lack of push due to CM Punk and Randy Orton's return. The WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"Well, I don't think so. I think you can concentrate on Randy and Punk, but you still got all these other guys, you know, like LA Knight, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, all these guys you gotta think about too. You got The Bloodline, those guys that split up, you got all of that to think about. So there is a lot of things that people, that can be done there. I don't think it will be just be the Randy Orton and CM Punk show. I think everybody will be involved, but just maybe Randy Orton and CM Punk may be the highlight of the night." [8:05 onwards]

CM Punk's return to WWE has prompted a comment from Nia Jax as well

The Second City Saint is quite a controversial figure owing to his outspoken nature, which has led to questions about the choice of bringing him back to WWE.

Considering the events that happened in AEW involving Punk, it is understandable that there is a certain trepidation regarding his presence. In a conversation with Mike Karolyi, Nia Jax addressed the matter as well:

"I've never had a chance to work with CM Punk, but I've heard many different things about him. I'm excited to see what he's going to be able to to bring, you know, since he's been gone for a little bit." [From 03:30 to 03:43]

As of now, it remains to be seen what WWE is planning for The Second City Saint.

