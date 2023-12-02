Top female WWE star on CM Punk: "I've heard many different things about him"

A top female WWE Superstar has opened up about CM Punk's massive return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

Not too long ago, the idea of Punk being on WWE TV was a pipe dream for millions of fans. The Voice of the Voiceless was in AEW and was feuding with the company's top stars one after the other.

A lot has changed over the past year or so. CM Punk was terminated by Tony Khan following a backstage incident with Jack Perry at the All In PPV in London. He finally made his WWE return after nine long years at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. In a recent interview, Nia Jax opened up about Punk's return and acknowledged past controversies surrounding him.

"I've never had a chance to work with CM Punk but I've heard many different things about him. I'm excited to see what he's going to be able to to bring you know since he's been gone for a little bit." [From 03:30 to 03:43]

CM Punk couldn't stand the sight of Triple H back in the day

After Punk left WWE in 2014, he went on his then-friend Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast and didn't hold back. He opened up in detail about his WWE exit and shared his no-nonsense thoughts on Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Here's what Punk said about The Game in that infamous podcast episode:

"I said a lot of sh*t in there. I told them again and Hunter, he was gritting his teeth and I knew... he never liked me. It's one of those situations where you always hear those stories in the dirt sheets about 'Hunter says this about Punk' and all this negative stuff but me and him in a room together? Never any good vibes. Always negative, the way he would always look sideways at me, the way he always treated me. For instance, a simple courtesy call. 'Hey, that is the European tour, you can't do the movie, we're going to have Randy do it.' But he thought he didn't have to do that because he thought that I was a piece of sh*t." [H/T: CSS]

It's been about a decade since Punk appeared on Cabana's Art Of Wrestling podcast and took the wrestling world by storm. Punk and Triple H are now working together, and fans are excited to see how Hunter handles Punk's character on WWE TV in the near future.

Will Punk finally realize his dream of headlining WrestleMania next year? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

