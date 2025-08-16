Top AEW Star Dealing With Multiple Injuries Following His Return on Dynamite - Reports

A top AEW Champion has been enduring some undisclosed injuries despite his recent return. Some reports suggest that AEW decided to bring him back despite the ongoing injuries. However, the idea is to keep him protected on-screen with minimal in-ring exposure.

Ad

Samoa Joe, who returned to AEW on the August 13 episode of Dynamite, has been dealing with multiple injuries. Well, the Samoan Submission Machine had been sidelined since All In: Texas. Earlier reports suggested he had suffered a fractured ankle while filming for Twisted Metal. Therefore, the company decided to write him off following All In: Texas.

As per Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Joe has been dealing with a shoulder injury as of late. While the cause of this issue is undetermined, AEW has been doing its best job to keep the veteran safe. The report added that despite his in-ring involvement on Dynamite, his time in action was pretty much limited, with Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata doing the maximum efforts.

Ad

Trending

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

It is a concerning update over Samoa Joe's in-ring condition, which puts a major question mark over his future as a performer. That said, only time will tell what is next for the former WWE star from here on in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW star Samoa Joe revealed his experience on the set of Twisted Metal Season 2

Samoa Joe has been fulfilling his commitments with the filming of Twisted Metal Season 2 as of late. He has been playing the role of Sweet Tooth in the series, and fans have been loving his performance. Recently, the former WWE star talked about his experience working on the series.

Ad

Speaking with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Joe said that it is an enthralling experience to bring the character of Sweet Tooth to life. He added that sitting with the showrunner, Michael Jonathan Smith, to plan out the characteristics of the character is truly a unique experience. The 46-year-old star explained that it helps him to add his own touch to the character.

"Sitting down with our showrunner, Michael Jonathan Smith, and figuring out what characteristics we wanted to pick from each iteration of Sweet Tooth to create this one for the television show — going back through the games, watching cut scenes, getting a vibe for Sweet Tooth at his most violent and Sweet Tooth at his silliest — and bringing that together, that really was the initial." [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Furthermore, the former AEW World Champion said that he could not believe the success of season one of the show. Therefore, he has high hopes for season two now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!