Top AEW star partially responsible for "heat" between Tony Khan and WWE? - Reports 

AEW has seemingly had their relationship with WWE strained over the past year, which is likely a natural result of the increasing competition between the promotions. According to an updated report, Bryan Danielson likely was the catalyst for their relationship worsening during both parties' negotiations with NJPW.

While there were a few reports that WWE was cultivating a relationship with NJPW back in 2021, at the end of the day their negotiations fell through and All Elite Wrestling ended up having a cross-promotional pay-per-view instead.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer recalled originally reporting that The American Dragon was the reason why WWE reached out to NJPW.

“The story actually dated back to Bryan Danielson. Danielson at the time wanted to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling, whether he was in WWE and AEW. At the time New Japan was hot, with many of the best wrestlers in the world, and a highly appreciative fan base. When he told WWE, it did result in Nick Khan opening communications with New Japan" (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager 1 year ago, when AEW dropped the double bomb with the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.



One of the best and memorable endings to a PPV ever. 1 year ago, when AEW dropped the double bomb with the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.One of the best and memorable endings to a PPV ever. https://t.co/eJVEdYLhJ9

While this doesn't confirm anything, this could have been a very likely factor as to why Bryan Danielson went to AEW instead when he was presented with a choice. Danielson has spoken on his decision in the past, but instead noted that it was largely due to wanting to spend more time with his family.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Dave Meltzer noted that despite choosing AEW over WWE, Bryan Danielson has not competited in Japan yet

Tony Khan recently commented on letting stars like Danielson wrestle outside of All Elite Wrestling, and while he didn't confirm anything, it seems like a real possibility, especially for the veteran.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing American Dragon (Bryan Danielson) and Jushin Thunder Liger,squaring off in New Japan Pro Wrestling circa-2003 American Dragon (Bryan Danielson) and Jushin Thunder Liger,squaring off in New Japan Pro Wrestling circa-2003 https://t.co/8SvAlnvfr5

During the same report, Meltzer noted that The American Dragon initially wanted to wait until cheering and booing was allowed back in Japan.

“It’s funny now because Danielson is 18 months into his contract and still hasn’t gone to Japan, partially because he’s been getting to do the type of matches he likes in AEW and hasn’t wanted to go to Japan until cheering and booing was back, which just happened."

The American Dragon notably suffered a concussion shortly before The Forbidden Door pay-per-view and ended up missing the event. Now that he's fully recovered and active in the promotion, could he return to Japan sometime soon?

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes