Top star likely to land up in AEW; he struck up a close friendship with Bryan Danielson - Reports 

A recent report shed light on a top free agent likely to join AEW soon and his growing friendship with Bryan Danielson. Kazuchika Okada's status has been a topic of discussion ever since NJPW officially announced his exit from the company after a more than decade-long tenure.

Okada is no stranger to All Elite Wrestling, as he has wrestled a handful of matches for the promotion owing to its close association with NJPW. This is why when the 36-year-old was announced to be leaving the Japanese company, many began speculating that AEW could be his likely next destination.

Expand Tweet

Now, Sports Illustrated is also reporting that Kazuchika Okada could be All Elite soon due to his existing positive relationship with Tony Khan. It was also noted that Okada had also struck up a friendship with Bryan Danielson and was close to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, with whom he has a history in NJPW.

However, the wrestling business is an unpredictable one, and it remains to be seen how things pan out for the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

AEW star Bryan Danielson feels Kazuchika Okada is the best wrestler in the world today

Early this year at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, fans witnessed an instant classic between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada, where the latter came on top. In the post-show press conference, The American Nightmare went out of his way to lavish praise on The Rainmaker, saying he was the best wrestler in the business.

“Even in losing, that’s what I’ve wanted for the last 13 years (…) coming to the Tokyo Dome and wrestling someone like Okada (…). Last time I wrestled Okada, I was disappointed he tapped out. Today, I wrestled Okada, with the fire that makes him the best wrestler in the world.”

Expand Tweet

Considering Okada and Danielson have defeated each other once each, a third match between them could materialize if the former ends up signing with AEW.

Do you see Okada joining All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.