Top Star's status for AEW All Out 2025 revealed - Reports

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 14:10 GMT
AEW All Out
Top star's status revealed for AEW All Out [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

AEW All Out 2025 has been the focal point of All Elite Wrestling over the past few weeks. It is the next big pay-per-view for the company, and Tony Khan is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event. However, a top star's status has been uncertain for the show, which is making it difficult for AEW to build the final card.

Ad

MJF's status has been up in the air for AEW All Out as of now. The Salt of the Earth has been absent from AEW programming since his defeat to Hangman Page at Forbidden Door last month. Currently, top AEW stars like Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are out of action, which makes MJF's appearance at All Out even more important for the company.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the start time for AEW All Out would make it difficult for Maxwell Jacob Friedman to make it up to the event. The 29-year-old will defend his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Mistico at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show in Mexico on 19 September, the night before All Out. Meanwhile, the AEW pay-per-view will take place in the afternoon of 20th September in Toronto, Canada.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The report further suggested that Friedman will not be main eventing CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show. It makes it possible for the Happy Gilmore 2 star to make it to All Out if he can take a direct flight from Mexico to Canada. That said, only time will tell if MJF will be able to appear on All Out following his title defense in Mexico or not.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

AEW All Out 2025 will air in the afternoon to avoid clashing with WWE Premium Live Event

AEW All Out is set to be a pivotal pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling. What makes it even more important is the fact that the show was set to clash with WWE's Wrestlepalooza until AEW changed the timings for the show to avoid any overlap.

Ad

The show will start at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Additionally, it will be AEW's first pay-per-view to be available for streaming on HBO Max. Considering the importance of the event, AEW decided to move its show from the evening to the afternoon.

As of now, there are three matches announced for the show, including an AEW TBS Championship match between Mercedes Mone and Riho. It will be interesting to see how the match card will shape up leading to the event from here on.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications