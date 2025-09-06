Top Star's status for AEW All Out 2025 revealed - Reports

AEW All Out 2025 has been the focal point of All Elite Wrestling over the past few weeks. It is the next big pay-per-view for the company, and Tony Khan is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event. However, a top star's status has been uncertain for the show, which is making it difficult for AEW to build the final card.MJF's status has been up in the air for AEW All Out as of now. The Salt of the Earth has been absent from AEW programming since his defeat to Hangman Page at Forbidden Door last month. Currently, top AEW stars like Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are out of action, which makes MJF's appearance at All Out even more important for the company.According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the start time for AEW All Out would make it difficult for Maxwell Jacob Friedman to make it up to the event. The 29-year-old will defend his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Mistico at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show in Mexico on 19 September, the night before All Out. Meanwhile, the AEW pay-per-view will take place in the afternoon of 20th September in Toronto, Canada.The report further suggested that Friedman will not be main eventing CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show. It makes it possible for the Happy Gilmore 2 star to make it to All Out if he can take a direct flight from Mexico to Canada. That said, only time will tell if MJF will be able to appear on All Out following his title defense in Mexico or not.AEW All Out 2025 will air in the afternoon to avoid clashing with WWE Premium Live EventAEW All Out is set to be a pivotal pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling. What makes it even more important is the fact that the show was set to clash with WWE's Wrestlepalooza until AEW changed the timings for the show to avoid any overlap.The show will start at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Additionally, it will be AEW's first pay-per-view to be available for streaming on HBO Max. Considering the importance of the event, AEW decided to move its show from the evening to the afternoon.As of now, there are three matches announced for the show, including an AEW TBS Championship match between Mercedes Mone and Riho. It will be interesting to see how the match card will shape up leading to the event from here on.