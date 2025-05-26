AEW put on a massive show last night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The seventh annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view featured tense title bouts, the Owen Hart Cup finals, and a chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match. It also featured multiple stars from partner promotion NJPW, including Gabe Kidd.

Ad

The former STRONG Openweight Champion has put in work for Tony Khan's companies over the last few months, and although he's trashed AEW in several promos, speculation is still rampant that he might be Khan's next big signing.

Gabe Kidd interfered in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, helping Jon Moxley's Death Riders against Swerve Strickland's alliance. However, according to Fightful Select, the British star has not signed with All Elite Wrestling. In fact, Sean Ross Sapp believes that he has already signed a new contract with NJPW this year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The report also notes that Kidd made a good impression on AEW officials despite some controversy regarding his inflammatory promos in the build to his match against Kenny Omega in January. His most recent jabs at the promotion were even seen as a selling point for Double or Nothing.

Update on absent AEW star after shocking Double or Nothing appearance

Gabe Kidd wasn't the only one to interfere in last night's Anarchy in the Arena match. Swerve Strickland's team received some help from Mark Briscoe and, shockingly, HOOK.

Ad

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was pulled from a World Trios Championship match last month due to a physical issue, and he's been out of action ever since. While he did get physical at Double or Nothing, his involvement was brief, and he only targeted Claudio Castagnoli, the man who put him on the shelf.

Speaking on The Bryan & Vinny Show, F4W's Bryan Alvarez revealed that HOOK's involvement was limited because he's not medically cleared to compete. With the nature of his injury still undisclosed, it's unclear when he might return to action, but he's got unfinished business with The Death Riders when he does.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More