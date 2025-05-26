AEW put on a massive show last night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The seventh annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view featured tense title bouts, the Owen Hart Cup finals, and a chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match. It also featured multiple stars from partner promotion NJPW, including Gabe Kidd.
The former STRONG Openweight Champion has put in work for Tony Khan's companies over the last few months, and although he's trashed AEW in several promos, speculation is still rampant that he might be Khan's next big signing.
Gabe Kidd interfered in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, helping Jon Moxley's Death Riders against Swerve Strickland's alliance. However, according to Fightful Select, the British star has not signed with All Elite Wrestling. In fact, Sean Ross Sapp believes that he has already signed a new contract with NJPW this year.
The report also notes that Kidd made a good impression on AEW officials despite some controversy regarding his inflammatory promos in the build to his match against Kenny Omega in January. His most recent jabs at the promotion were even seen as a selling point for Double or Nothing.
Update on absent AEW star after shocking Double or Nothing appearance
Gabe Kidd wasn't the only one to interfere in last night's Anarchy in the Arena match. Swerve Strickland's team received some help from Mark Briscoe and, shockingly, HOOK.
The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was pulled from a World Trios Championship match last month due to a physical issue, and he's been out of action ever since. While he did get physical at Double or Nothing, his involvement was brief, and he only targeted Claudio Castagnoli, the man who put him on the shelf.
Speaking on The Bryan & Vinny Show, F4W's Bryan Alvarez revealed that HOOK's involvement was limited because he's not medically cleared to compete. With the nature of his injury still undisclosed, it's unclear when he might return to action, but he's got unfinished business with The Death Riders when he does.