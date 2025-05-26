Unfortunate update on AEW status of WWE veteran's son after surprise Double or Nothing return - Reports

AEW presented its seventh annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Glendale, Arizona, last night. The PPV featured many viral moments and surprise appearances. Sources have revealed an unfortunate update on a fan favorite grappler who made a viral surprise return last night.

Ad

Tony Khan booked several memorable moments at Double or Nothing VII. Mercedes Moné and Adam Page won the Women's and Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, respectively, while Toni Storm, Kazuchika Okada, and The Hurt Syndicate won their respective championship matches. Anarchy in the Arena brought several surprises as Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps defeated The Death Riders and The Young Bucks. The 35-minute melee featured the return of WWE veteran Taz's son, HOOK.

Ad

Trending

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil had been out of action for weeks with a physical issue, which led to Powerhouse Hobbs replacing him in a trios match that saw Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Samoa Joe win the World Trios Championship from The Death Riders. The 26-year-old New York native got his revenge on Claudio Castagnoli last night with a golf club. That said, Bryan Alvarez noted on The Bryan & Vinny Show that HOOK's role at Double or Nothing was limited due to him still not being medically cleared to compete.

Ad

HOOK last wrestled on the April 9 edition of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore. The match that caused the fan favorite to be pulled from the road saw him and Joe defeat Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star HOOK is set to make his acting debut

AEW commentator Taz recently revealed the trailer of a new short film titled Money Talk$. The project will feature the acting debut of HOOK.

"MONEY TALKS… COMING SOON! @Tribeca @730hook," Taz wrote.

Expand Tweet

Money Talk$ will premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City next month. HOOK is credited as a "mystery man" in the film, which tells "the adventure of a $100 bill in 1981 NYC" on the day President Reagan was inaugurated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More