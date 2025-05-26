Unfortunate update on AEW status of WWE veteran's son after surprise Double or Nothing return - Reports

AEW presented its seventh annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Glendale, Arizona, last night. The PPV featured many viral moments and surprise appearances. Sources have revealed an unfortunate update on a fan favorite grappler who made a viral surprise return last night.
Tony Khan booked several memorable moments at Double or Nothing VII. Mercedes Moné and Adam Page won the Women's and Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, respectively, while Toni Storm, Kazuchika Okada, and The Hurt Syndicate won their respective championship matches. Anarchy in the Arena brought several surprises as Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps defeated The Death Riders and The Young Bucks. The 35-minute melee featured the return of WWE veteran Taz's son, HOOK.
The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil had been out of action for weeks with a physical issue, which led to Powerhouse Hobbs replacing him in a trios match that saw Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Samoa Joe win the World Trios Championship from The Death Riders. The 26-year-old New York native got his revenge on Claudio Castagnoli last night with a golf club. That said, Bryan Alvarez noted on The Bryan & Vinny Show that HOOK's role at Double or Nothing was limited due to him still not being medically cleared to compete.
HOOK last wrestled on the April 9 edition of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore. The match that caused the fan favorite to be pulled from the road saw him and Joe defeat Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.
AEW star HOOK is set to make his acting debut
AEW commentator Taz recently revealed the trailer of a new short film titled Money Talk$. The project will feature the acting debut of HOOK.
"MONEY TALKS… COMING SOON! @Tribeca @730hook," Taz wrote.
Money Talk$ will premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City next month. HOOK is credited as a "mystery man" in the film, which tells "the adventure of a $100 bill in 1981 NYC" on the day President Reagan was inaugurated.