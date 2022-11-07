Triple H reportedly had no plans to bring back AEW couple to WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly communicated with AEW couple Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett about the idea of bringing them back into the fold. However, the discussions did not bear any fruit for either side.

Kanellis, Bennett and Matt Taven, cumulatively known as The Kingdom, signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling a couple of weeks ago. The faction made its debut on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage in Toronto, Canada, by calling out FTR for the ROH World Tag Team Titles and assaulting them later. The group were previously a part of IMPACT Wrestling as members of the villainous group Honor No More.

A recent report from Fightful Select states that Taven generated interest from World Wrestling Entertainment before eventually being signed by Tony Khan.

The report adds that the group were in contact with WWE. The company even held talks with the three members, especially Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, who are former WWE Superstars.

However, the discussions didn't result in an offer, and it was more of an initial contact, according to Fightful. The report also claimed that Triple H and creative team member Gabe Sapolsky were the main points of contact.

Despite their communication, it seems that the promotion had no plans to bring the couple back.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette called out AEW President Tony Khan about The Kingdom

During an episode of the Drive Thru podcast, the former WWE manager criticized how AEW President Tony Khan has booked his recent signing, The Kingdom.

Cornette believes that Khan has no plans for Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven.

"What is he [Tony Khan] doing? If you don't have room to use these guys [Taven, Bennett and Kanellis] now, then don't bring them in and just ruin their careers. Just destroy 'em on national television, wait six months until some more of these goddamn, self-trained, entitled, nepotism f***ing victims that got their jobs because who their friends are self-destruct to get a fight. You got to get rid of them and then bring the good talent in and use them."

The Kingdom member Matt Taven has been the only person from the group who has been in action. He challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship on a recent episode of AEW Rampage. However, the former was unable to get the job done after becoming the latest victim of The War Dog's Powerbomb Symphony.

What are your thoughts on WWE reportedly having talks with The Kingdom prior to their AEW signing? Sound off in the comments section below.

