Two AEW stars benched due to in-ring incident, not officially suspended [Reports]

AEW has dealt with several in-house incidents over the years. Several high-profile incidents have led to publicized suspensions and repercussions, while others matters have been handled quietly behind-the-scenes. Two top stars were recently part of an unfortunate in-ring incident, and now the company's officials have reportedly punished them.

La Facción Ingobernable secured a squash victory on the November 15, 2024, edition of Rampage. Dralistico accompanied Rush and The Beast Mortos to the ring for their win over Alec Price and Richard Holliday, a former MLW top star who surprised many by working in the jobber role for his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut.

The aggressive physicality in the bout began immediately as Mortos and Rush took turns on Price. Rush spat at Holliday, and challenged him to enter the match. Rush and Holliday went at it until the former nailed a dropkick to the back of his opponent's head and worked him over at ringside, launching him into the barricade a few times.

Dralistico then got involved, working Price over and sending him into the steps as Rush stomped the former MLW champion and finished him with Bull's Horns. Tony Schiavone described this as an "a**-kicking" after the four-minute match ended.

El Toro Blanco and La Nueva Era were reportedly blamed for the onslaught against Price and Holliday. The incident was not well received by the company and others. It appears Mortos was not held responsible. Wrestling Observer Radio added that Rush and Dralistico were currently on the shelf due to the incident.

Sources noted how word going around said Rush and Dralistico were not officially suspended, but they were not being used right now due to the incident. This was reiterated by a separate source.

There is no word on when Dralistico will be back, as officials weren't doing much with him at the time of the bout, but Rush, as a top talent, is expected to be brought back into the mix eventually. It was noted that LFI's storyline appears to have "kind of died off," but that is not confirmed.

Rush has wrestled just one All Elite Wrestling match since then, which came the following night at Collision as he and Mortos lost to The Acclaimed. Dralistico's last All Elite Wrestling match came two weeks before the incident as the LFI trio defeated The Butcher, JD Drake, and BEEF on Rampage. Mortos has worked numerous AEW and ROH matches since, including the Continental Classic.

All Elite Wrestling will debut in Australia on Saturday, February 15, at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland. Below is the current lineup for Grand Slam: Australia, which will air on a 21-hour tape delay via TNT and Max:

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

Women's World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW will announce new Grand Slam matches this coming week. Aussie star Harley Cameron vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Moné is expected, but first the former Sasha Banks will defend her gold against Yuka Sakazaki on this week's Dynamite.

