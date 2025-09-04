  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Unfortunate health update on Kenny Omega after AEW Dynamite - Reports

Unfortunate health update on Kenny Omega after AEW Dynamite - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 04, 2025 04:16 GMT
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW's X]

AEW star Kenny Omega was ambushed on Dynamite tonight. The show ended after an electrifying All-Star 8-Man Tag Team match, which involved The Cleaner. Unfortunately, his team lost the match, but the aftermath was even worse. Kyle Fletcher attacked him, and The Best Bout Machine was stretchered out of the arena.

Ad

Reports surfaced a few days ago indicating that the former AEW World Champion's health wasn't in the best condition. They noted he's been experiencing major, undisclosed pain. Kenny Omega commented on the report, saying that everyone goes through pain.

According to Luchablog, the former AEW World Champion is currently dealing with a serious illness. As of now, details about his health issue are unknown. He was written off TV tonight, and fans are wondering when he will return.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Kenny Omega discusses his time in AEW

The Cleaner has been one of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. His matches were always praised by the fans. Unfortunately, he isn't the best athlete anymore after diverticulitis surgery. He recently reflected on his future.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega stated that he will enjoy his time left in AEW, as he will not be wrestling for long.

Ad
“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don’t mean anything—it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully," he said.

It will be interesting to see what will be next for Omega as the latter didn't move a muscle following the attack.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications