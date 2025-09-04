Unfortunate health update on Kenny Omega after AEW Dynamite - Reports

AEW star Kenny Omega was ambushed on Dynamite tonight. The show ended after an electrifying All-Star 8-Man Tag Team match, which involved The Cleaner. Unfortunately, his team lost the match, but the aftermath was even worse. Kyle Fletcher attacked him, and The Best Bout Machine was stretchered out of the arena.Reports surfaced a few days ago indicating that the former AEW World Champion's health wasn't in the best condition. They noted he's been experiencing major, undisclosed pain. Kenny Omega commented on the report, saying that everyone goes through pain.According to Luchablog, the former AEW World Champion is currently dealing with a serious illness. As of now, details about his health issue are unknown. He was written off TV tonight, and fans are wondering when he will return.Kenny Omega discusses his time in AEWThe Cleaner has been one of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. His matches were always praised by the fans. Unfortunately, he isn't the best athlete anymore after diverticulitis surgery. He recently reflected on his future.While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega stated that he will enjoy his time left in AEW, as he will not be wrestling for long.“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don’t mean anything—it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what will be next for Omega as the latter didn't move a muscle following the attack.