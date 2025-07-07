Unfortunate update on 2-time AEW champions' future amid absence - Reports

Two former AEW champions have been absent from TV for a while. New details have come to light regarding their future in the company.

Ever since The Gunns turned heel in All Elite Wrestling, they have been a prominent feature on TV. They formed a faction with Juice Robinson and Jay White called Bang Bang Gang and Bullet Club Gold. The duo has even won the AEW World and Trios Championship. However, after Juice Robinson and Jay White sustained injuries, Austin and Colten Gunn have been left without a plan.

They last competed on the February 11 episode of Dynamite against the Hurt Syndicate and lost. Since then, they have not been seen on TV, leaving fans to worry if one of them was injured. However, Austin confirmed on social media that they were not injured.

During a recent edition of Fightful's Weekly Q&A podcast, a fan asked if The Gunns' AEW contract was up this year. Sean Ross Sapp replied that The Gunns had re-signed new deals with the company in February 2023, and two years have already passed on those contracts. Hence, it is almost certain that their contracts won't be up this year if they signed for a longer period. The report also noted that despite the possibility of injury time being added onto their contract, it's more likely that they're benched.

The Gunns are on a long list of stars who went unused in AEW for several months

AEW has a reputation for hiring talent from around the world and then not using them due to the limited TV time available. As a result, several talented wrestlers have found themselves benched for months.

A few examples are Rusev, Ricky Saints, Rey Fenix, and Penta, who were all not used on TV until they eventually left the Jacksonville-based promotion. Among the active roster, Keith Lee is a major name who is sitting on the bench waiting to be called up to perform.

After these recent reports, combined with confirmation from Austin Gunn regarding their health, it looks like The Gunns have now joined this list of unused talent in the company.

It will be interesting to see if The Gunns will decide to take their talents to WWE after their recent booking.

