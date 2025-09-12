Unfortunate update on 37-year-old AEW star's in-ring status - Reports

A top AEW star's in-ring status is up in the air following an unfortunate report about them. As per these reports, it has been revealed that this star is set to be out of action for several weeks moving forward.Athena is set to take a break from wrestling for the next few weeks. The ROH Women's World Champion recently hit the huge milestone of 1000 days as the champion. Her last match was at ROH Death Before Dishonor, where she successfully defended her title against Mina Shirakawa. Following such an incredible run, recent reports shed light on Minion Overlord's future.According to Fightful Select, the former WWE star is set to be out of action for 5 to 6 weeks. While it is unclear if this break is due to any sort of injury or if the company itself is giving her the time off, the only thing likely for now is that she is expected to be off both AEW and ROH TV.Moreover, the timeline for this break is for at least 5 weeks for now. However, the reports do not confirm if she will certainly be back following this time frame. That said, it will be interesting to see what is in store for Athena following her comeback.AEW star Athena sends a bold message after completing 1000 days as ROH Women's World ChampionCompleting 1000 days as champion is a huge feat in the world of modern professional wrestling. Athena has been more confident than ever since hitting this massive milestone. Following her achievement, The Fallen Goddess shared a bold message with her fans on social media.Taking to X/Twitter, the ROH Women's World Champion shared a graphic of her 1000-day title reign. In the caption, she said that forever can be a long time, teasing that her championship run is far from over. With a confident tone, the 37-year-old wrote:&quot;Forever can be a long time ... bwahahah&quot;Check out the X post below:Athena is ROH &amp; All Elite! @AthenaPalmer_FGLINKForever can be a long time ... bwahahahIn her impressive run as champion, the AEW star has defeated names like Mina Shirakawa, Alex Windsor, and Thekla. Only time will tell who will be able to dethrone Minion Overlord as champion in the future.