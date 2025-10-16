Unfortunate update on Andrade's in-ring status following WWE non-compete clause controversy - Reports

Andrade found himself in a bit of controversy recently. New details have come to light regarding his in-ring status.After his sudden departure from WWE a few weeks ago, Andrade showed up in AEW almost immediately and attacked Kenny Omega. Things were looking promising for him as he aligned himself with The Don Callis Family. However, it was reported that while it was believed that El Idolo could compete elsewhere since he wouldn't be receiving his 90 days' pay, that was not the case. WWE reportedly communicated to El Idolo that even though he is not going to be paid for 90 days following his release, he must still serve his non-compete clause.According to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the word doing the rounds in the lucha circles is that El Idolo could be kept out of the ring for one year by WWE for breaching his deal. However, that is subject to whether that stipulation of his WWE deal could be challenged successfully from a legal perspective.The controversy surrounding Andrade has reportedly impacted AEW's creative plansWhen Andrade arrived in AEW for his second run, it looked like he was about to be on the receiving end of a major push by the Jacksonville-based promotion. It looked like his first feud would be against Kenny Omega. However, all those plans will have to be put on hold.According to recent reports from Fightful Select, sources within AEW have confirmed that El Idolo's absence has affected their creative plans for Dynamite and WrestleDream. However, the promotion doesn't hold any bad blood towards the former WWE star, and the current plan is for him to return to AEW when the situation is cleared up.It will be interesting to see when El Idolo will be able to wrestle again.