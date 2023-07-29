Unfortunate update on former AEW champion's return - Reports

An unfortunate update has been received about the return of a former AEW champion. The star in question is former women's champion, Jamie Hayter.

At the Double or Nothing pay-per-view held in May 2023, Jamie Hayter defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm. Before the match started, the women's champion was beaten up by Ruby Soho and Saraya, who are a part of The Outcasts faction.

Despite the beatdown at the hands of The Outcasts, Jamie Hayter being a fighting champion, chose to participate in the match. However, she ended up losing the bout. As per the reports, Hayter was already injured coming into the match, and the match was booked to be short to ensure her safety and, at the same time, protect her in defeat.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Toni Storm defeats Jamie Hayter to become @AEW Women’s World Champion



#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/36xD6sEHE6 AND NEWToni Storm defeats Jamie Hayter to become @AEW Women’s World Champion

Now, an update has been received about the British wrestler's return from injury, and it is an unfortunate one.

Per Fightful Select, Jamie Hayter will not return in time for the All In pay-per-view in London on August 27, 2023. The report also said that AEW was delving into ideas to feature Jamie Hayter in a prominent role at the pay-per-view, but the injury turned out worse than anticipated.

Now, there is no timetable for her potential return, and it is unlikely that the former women's champion will return to the wrestling ring anytime soon.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023