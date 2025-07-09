AEW has officially entered All In week, with tonight's Dynamite kicking off the festivities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. A new report has shed some light on the timing for All In: Texas this Saturday.

Ad

Tony Khan has been forced to change the schedule for his company's biggest event of the year due to WWE's counter-booking. While most of AEW's PPVs begin at around 7-8 p.m. ET, All In: Texas is scheduled to roll out its main card at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. local time) due to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event taking place that night.

The Jacksonville-based promotion is having to maneuver around the shows WWE stacks against it, although it will still go head-to-head with NXT's The Great American Bash. But the early start time isn't the only change fans can expect for this year's All In.

Ad

Trending

According to Fightful Select, AEW All In: Texas is scheduled to wrap up well before Saturday Night's Main Event, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This gives All In a window of less than five hours. For such a big event, the match card is also light compared to Tony Khan's usual PPVs, with only eight matches currently confirmed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There's still time for more to be added via this week's Dynamite and Collision, and fans can expect a fully loaded Zero Hour pre-show, as usual.

WWE expected to continue counter-booking AEW

Fans first noticed WWE's new counter-programming tactic late last year when the sports entertainment juggernaut booked a live event to go head-to-head with AEW Worlds End in the same city. Since then, the industry giant has continued to up the ante.

Ad

Now, WWE has packed three events into All In weekend, and the tactic isn't expected to stop anytime soon. On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed that more is coming in the near future:

"I was told that if you think WWE learned something or maybe they decided [counterprogramming isn’t a good idea] (…), no, we’ve got more coming. At any time, you’re gonna hear about the next WWE battle vs. AEW, the next counterprogramming attempt. We’ll be hearing about that fairly soon."

All In: Texas has sold more than 20,000 tickets and is already among the top three gates in All Elite Wrestling's history. Only time will tell whether WWE's competition slows Tony Khan's momentum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More