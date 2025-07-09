AEW has officially entered All In week, with tonight's Dynamite kicking off the festivities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. A new report has shed some light on the timing for All In: Texas this Saturday.
Tony Khan has been forced to change the schedule for his company's biggest event of the year due to WWE's counter-booking. While most of AEW's PPVs begin at around 7-8 p.m. ET, All In: Texas is scheduled to roll out its main card at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. local time) due to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event taking place that night.
The Jacksonville-based promotion is having to maneuver around the shows WWE stacks against it, although it will still go head-to-head with NXT's The Great American Bash. But the early start time isn't the only change fans can expect for this year's All In.
According to Fightful Select, AEW All In: Texas is scheduled to wrap up well before Saturday Night's Main Event, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This gives All In a window of less than five hours. For such a big event, the match card is also light compared to Tony Khan's usual PPVs, with only eight matches currently confirmed.
There's still time for more to be added via this week's Dynamite and Collision, and fans can expect a fully loaded Zero Hour pre-show, as usual.
WWE expected to continue counter-booking AEW
Fans first noticed WWE's new counter-programming tactic late last year when the sports entertainment juggernaut booked a live event to go head-to-head with AEW Worlds End in the same city. Since then, the industry giant has continued to up the ante.
Now, WWE has packed three events into All In weekend, and the tactic isn't expected to stop anytime soon. On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed that more is coming in the near future:
"I was told that if you think WWE learned something or maybe they decided [counterprogramming isn’t a good idea] (…), no, we’ve got more coming. At any time, you’re gonna hear about the next WWE battle vs. AEW, the next counterprogramming attempt. We’ll be hearing about that fairly soon."
All In: Texas has sold more than 20,000 tickets and is already among the top three gates in All Elite Wrestling's history. Only time will tell whether WWE's competition slows Tony Khan's momentum.