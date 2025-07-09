WWE vs. AEW battle to continue - Reports

Pro wrestling fans will have a packed weekend to look forward to. WWE will have three major offerings starting with NXT's The Great American Bash and Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12, followed by the all-women's premium live event Evolution on Sunday, July 13. Meanwhile, AEW will present the All In: Texas pay-per-view on July 12 as well.

Many fans feel WWE has aggressively decided to counterprogram AEW. Initially, WWE announced SNME on the same night as All In, but Tony Khan moved the Texas pay-per-view to an afternoon slot. This resulted in WWE positioning The Great American Bash to go head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling's show.

If a new report is anything to go by, fans might see more of WWE vs. AEW in the future. On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said WWE wouldn't be slowing down its counter-programming tactics anytime soon.

“I was told that if you think WWE learned something or maybe they decided [counterprogramming isn’t a good idea] (…), no, we’ve got more coming. At any time, you’re gonna hear about the next WWE battle vs. AEW, the next counterprogramming attempt. We’ll be hearing about that fairly soon." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

WWE moving its shows to compete against AEW is nothing new. The Triple H-led promotion put its developmental show NXT in a head-to-head competition against AEW's Dynamite from 2019 to 2021. Dubbed as the "Wednesday Night Wars," the era saw both shows compete for ratings supremacy before NXT's move to Tuesdays.

WWE reportedly made major changes to Evolution due to AEW

Not only did WWE go ahead and place two shows on the same date as AEW's All In: Texas, but it also reportedly made changes to the scheduling of Evolution.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE had plans to hold the women's premium live event on July 5 before deciding to move it to its current date, just in case Tony Khan moved the Texas pay-per-view to Sunday.

Expand Tweet

AEW's next big pay-per-view, All Out, is scheduled for September 20, and WWE has yet to announce a show for that weekend. It remains to be seen if the sports entertainment juggernaut continues its counter-programming efforts.

